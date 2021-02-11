Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 2,954 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,086 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after purchasing an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,300,806,000 after buying an additional 163,398 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $18.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $609.30. The company had a trading volume of 400,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,286. The company has a market capitalization of $377.16 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $596.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $531.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

