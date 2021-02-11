Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 9,373 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU traded up $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $257.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,682. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.29 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,183 shares of company stock valued at $90,140,310. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

