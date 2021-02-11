Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 37,515 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,904 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 5.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,739 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 214,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

