Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,360 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 150,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 213,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,283,477. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

