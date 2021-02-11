SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Down 75.8% in January

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.92. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.