Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $250.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $211.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $217.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

