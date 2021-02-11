Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

SVM stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,733,000 after buying an additional 1,211,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 859,066 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,147,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

