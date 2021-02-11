Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.24.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,020 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.76. 2,062,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,008. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $189.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.07 and a 200 day moving average of $148.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

