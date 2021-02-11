Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 2,438 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $62.60. 9,822,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,606,535. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $65.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a PE ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 1,360.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Huber Research upgraded shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $44.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.