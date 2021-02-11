Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Announces $1.23 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.23 per share on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Snap-on stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.89. The stock had a trading volume of 443,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Insiders have sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

