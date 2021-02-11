SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New $33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of SNCAF stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

