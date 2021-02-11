Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 421,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57.

SCGLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

