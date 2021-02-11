Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Solar Capital.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

SLRC stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $18.78. 2,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,752. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $793.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

