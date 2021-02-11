Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is a healthcare company. It develops and commercializes diagnostics, devices and therapeutics addressing unmet medical needs. The Company offers products consists of CoSense end-tidal carbon monoxide Monitor, NeoPIP Infant Resuscitator and Accessories and Serenz Nasal Relief. Soleno Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Capnia Inc., is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $242.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

