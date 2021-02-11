SOLVE (SOLVE) Trading Up 34.9% This Week

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 17% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. SOLVE has a market cap of $51.44 million and $12.23 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 34.9% against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 375,722,826 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

