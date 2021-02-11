Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the January 14th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,687,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPHS remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,601. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. Sophiris Bio has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.79.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

