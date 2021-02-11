Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.09

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2416874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.33 million and a PE ratio of -30.00.

In other Sparton Resources news, Director Alan Lee Barker sold 71,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$35,938.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,716,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,358,384.

About Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Matachewan Gold Property, including 3 mining leases located in northern Ontario.

