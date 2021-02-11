SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,562 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.20% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.92. 7,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,467. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

