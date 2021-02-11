SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.59 and last traded at $35.59. 72,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 440% from the average session volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.56.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.