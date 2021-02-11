SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.24

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 61300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

