SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Trimmed by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

SPYG stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

