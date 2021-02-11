Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 12,993,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,444. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.64.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

