Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,879,000 after acquiring an additional 555,409 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,156,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,190 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,029,000 after acquiring an additional 181,600 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after acquiring an additional 718,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,687,000 after acquiring an additional 496,537 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPOT. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.15.

Shares of SPOT opened at $335.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.80 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $370.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

