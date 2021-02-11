SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

SWTX opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.38. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $655,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.