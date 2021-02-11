SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.36-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.8-87.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.82 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.62 EPS.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.02. 7,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,328. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $1,068,910.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,956.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock worth $3,921,682 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

