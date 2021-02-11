SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Update

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 367.7% from the January 14th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPYR stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. SPYR has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiary, SPYR APPS, LLC, engages in developing, publishing, and co-publishing mobile games and applications. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015. SPYR, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

