Srdjan R. Stankovic Sells 8,429 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.63 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $58.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $31,975,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $28,059,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $24,084,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,037,000 after purchasing an additional 428,136 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $17,370,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.