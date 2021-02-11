SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 52.4% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 140,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $53,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 39.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 4.0% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $99.06. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

