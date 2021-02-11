SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 408 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 8.2% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

