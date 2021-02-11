SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after acquiring an additional 298,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after acquiring an additional 165,069 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,111,000 after acquiring an additional 72,329 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

