SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.54.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,028,480 shares of company stock worth $103,499,393. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

