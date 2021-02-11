SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Announces Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

