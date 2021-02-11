SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.36-4.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.685-4.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.36 to $4.64 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.71.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

