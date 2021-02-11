SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.36 to $4.64 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.685 billion to $4.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.36-4.64 EPS.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.71.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.