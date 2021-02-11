SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,465.15 ($19.14).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of SSE stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,449 ($18.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,978,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,812. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,523.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,367.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £15.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.32) per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.69%.

About SSE plc (SSE.L)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

