SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. SSR Mining posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,807. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

