Standard Chartered’s (SCBFY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SCBFY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY remained flat at $$12.77 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

