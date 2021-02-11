Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 237.4% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.57. 125,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.41. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

