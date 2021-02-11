State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $73.87.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $1,628,190.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,016,111 shares in the company, valued at $641,045,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,277,881 shares of company stock worth $77,610,169. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

