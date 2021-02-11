State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 29.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

