State of Michigan Retirement System Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Insiders have sold 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

