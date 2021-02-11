State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after buying an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,652,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after buying an additional 27,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,809,000 after buying an additional 86,983 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after buying an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,789.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,291 shares of company stock worth $4,871,072 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

