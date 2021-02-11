State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Primerica by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Primerica by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Primerica by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI stock opened at $144.71 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $61.20 and a one year high of $150.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.80 and a 200-day moving average of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.