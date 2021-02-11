State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at $2,502,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 54,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

NYSE AMG opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

