State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 350.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 460,442 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.7% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,954,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,752,000 after purchasing an additional 415,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,372,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 218,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,654,000 after purchasing an additional 164,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.21, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.