State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $21,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $272.93 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $293.80. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

In other news, Director Ake Svensson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.72, for a total value of $529,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.