State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.08 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of General Mills worth $22,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

