State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.41 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $25,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

BIIB opened at $275.00 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $262.52 and a 200 day moving average of $267.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

