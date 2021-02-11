State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,095 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap were worth $27,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $43.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.47 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,269 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,650.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

