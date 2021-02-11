State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $28,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

